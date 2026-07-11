Veritone Maps AI Growth Push as Oracle Partnership Targets Cost Savings

Veritone NASDAQ: VERI used a July 7 investor webcast to outline its strategy across artificial intelligence, data management, media, public sector and talent acquisition, with executives emphasizing the company’s focus on unstructured data and AI-enabled workflows.

Ryan Steelberg, Veritone’s CEO and president, said the company was founded to address the growing volume of unstructured data, including video, audio, images and documents. He said Veritone’s proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE, supports a portfolio of applications designed to help organizations turn that data into intelligence, efficiency and revenue.

“AI needs high-quality data to deliver meaningful outcomes, and organizations need AI to make sense of the massive amounts of data they already possess,” Steelberg said. He described Veritone as positioned at the intersection of AI and data, serving customers in media, entertainment, sports, public sector and talent acquisition.

Get Veritone alerts: Sign Up

Commercial Business Focuses on Media, Sports and Archives

Sean King, Veritone’s chief revenue officer, said the company’s commercial business helps organizations ingest, organize, understand, manage and monetize unstructured media data. He said the customer base is concentrated in global media and broadcast networks, professional sports organizations, and production studios and content archives.

King said the business generates revenue through a hybrid model that includes SaaS subscriptions, consumption-based pricing, managed services, content licensing and professional services. He said the model provides recurring revenue while allowing Veritone to scale with customer usage.

Executives highlighted Veritone Digital Media Hub, or DMH, as a core product for content management and monetization. Alyssa Clemson, senior product manager at Veritone, said DMH automatically identifies people, brands, text and other details in media assets, making content searchable and usable for licensing and distribution workflows. She said the product is being expanded into a self-service experience designed to make enterprise AI capabilities available to smaller organizations and creators.

Customer speakers discussed use cases in radio and television archives. Kevin Nazal, executive director at Game Show Network, said Veritone helped the network search more than 30 years of game show library content, improving workflows for social media, on-air promos and marketing partnerships.

Public Sector Business Emphasizes Evidence, Redaction and Compliance

Jon Gacek, senior vice president of public sector and strategy at Veritone, said public sector has become one of the company’s fastest-growing and most strategically important areas. He said Veritone helps agencies manage and analyze digital evidence, investigative records, audio, video and documents as data volumes rise faster than staffing and budgets.

Gacek said Veritone public sector customers include federal agencies, state governments, local law enforcement, universities and international public safety organizations. He named the U.S. Air Force, DLA, DOJ, Riverside Police Department, Riverside Sheriff, Anaheim Police Department and the Cold Case Foundation among organizations supported by Veritone technology.

Gacek said Veritone’s public sector revenue comes from software subscriptions, implementation services, professional services and long-term enterprise deployments. He also said the company’s applications are FedRAMP-authorized and built to align with CJIS security standards.

Victoria Dickson, product director of public sector solutions, demonstrated Investigate, Redact and Assess. She said Investigate provides a single workspace for case artifacts such as body camera footage, CCTV, interviews and documents. Redact supports video, audio and image redaction, with document redaction described as soon to be released. Assess, a new AI-powered data analyst solution, is designed to support investigations and case reviews using persona-configured agents, Veri Chat and formal case assessment.

Butch Rabiega, AI program director at the Cold Case Foundation, said Veritone helped summarize large case files and identify investigative directions more quickly. Richard Coleman, founder and CEO of MissionRT, described Veritone as an infrastructure partner for public safety AI, citing its Redact product, aiWARE platform and FedRAMP authorization.

Data Refinery and Marketplace Target AI Model Demand

Peter Leeb, vice president of commercial at Veritone, said demand for AI training data has shifted attention toward proprietary, rights-cleared and multimodal datasets. He said the Veritone Data Refinery, or VDR, converts raw unstructured media into AI-ready assets by ingesting, enriching, annotating and formatting content.

Leeb said VDR processed 22.2 trillion tokens during the second half of 2025, more than 3.5 times the volume processed in the first half of that year. He said that growth was driven by demand from public hyperscalers and model developers.

Leeb also described the Veritone Data Marketplace, or VDM, as a governed marketplace for rights holders and AI developers. He said Veritone captures value through transaction fees, revenue sharing on data licensing agreements and recurring platform fees.

Broadbean Adds Talent Acquisition SaaS Segment

King said Broadbean by Veritone is a durable global SaaS business with recurring revenue and long-standing customer relationships. He said Broadbean helps employers distribute jobs, manage recruitment marketing campaigns, optimize candidate attraction and improve hiring outcomes.

Broadbean’s product areas include job distribution, programmatic recruitment advertising, OFCCP compliance tools and media services. King said the company is investing in automation and AI-assisted recruiting to help recruiters reduce repetitive administrative work.

Brittany McKenzie, senior director of sales and account management at Broadbean by Veritone, demonstrated Job Acceleration, a feature that gives a single urgent job posting a dedicated budget and campaign without affecting the broader campaign. Megan Gebbie, director of talent acquisition at SOS Group, said Broadbean helped increase applicant volume, interviews and offer letters.

Oracle Partnership and Cost-Saving Efforts

An Oracle company representative said Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides the scale and reliability needed for Veritone’s AI workloads across large content libraries. During the Q&A portion, Steelberg said Veritone is on track to begin moving material data payloads to Oracle as early as August, initially focused on data and then compute.

Steelberg said the Oracle relationship could potentially generate cost savings of up to 20% or more. He also described Oracle as a co-selling partner and said Veritone is “all in” on the relationship.

Steelberg said Veritone is on track with restructuring and cost-saving initiatives planned between June and the end of July. He said the company has reduced total debt from more than $200 million in the past and acknowledged that “more work” remains. He also said Veritone’s products are used by tens of thousands of unique users and thousands of customers each month.

About Veritone NASDAQ: VERI

Veritone, Inc NASDAQ: VERI is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veritone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veritone wasn't on the list.

While Veritone currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here