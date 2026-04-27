Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.950-4.990 EPS.

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Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,490,064 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,470,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $4,747,930,000 after buying an additional 5,851,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,265,695 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,989,427,000 after buying an additional 557,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,474,094 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $956,100,000 after buying an additional 881,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 22,843,449 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $930,418,000 after buying an additional 3,277,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair raised Verizon Communications to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.56.

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Key Verizon Communications News

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About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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