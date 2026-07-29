Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD raised Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.23. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$20.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET - Get Free Report) NYSE: VET last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 44.92%.The company had revenue of C$519.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -9.91%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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