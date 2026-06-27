Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.8333.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $4.50 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.34 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity and heavier-than-normal share trading suggest investors are positioning for a potential rebound or further volatility in Verra Mobility shares.

Unusual options activity and heavier-than-normal share trading suggest investors are positioning for a potential rebound or further volatility in Verra Mobility shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about upcoming deadlines in the existing securities class action, which keeps the stock in the news but does not add new facts beyond the ongoing lawsuit.

Several law firms issued reminders about upcoming deadlines in the existing securities class action, which keeps the stock in the news but does not add new facts beyond the ongoing lawsuit. Neutral Sentiment: Verra Mobility previously updated FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing concerns that growth may be under pressure.

Verra Mobility previously updated FY2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue forecasts below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing concerns that growth may be under pressure. Negative Sentiment: New legal coverage broadened around the company after the CEO resignation, with allegations tied to the loss of a major customer contract and an internal review of negotiations and confidential information. Article Title

New legal coverage broadened around the company after the CEO resignation, with allegations tied to the loss of a major customer contract and an internal review of negotiations and confidential information. Negative Sentiment: Multiple investor-rights firms announced or promoted securities fraud class actions for buyers of VRRM stock during the February 24 to May 26 class period, increasing overhang from potential legal liability. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,059,237 shares of the company's stock worth $158,198,000 after purchasing an additional 329,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $68,608,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

Further Reading

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