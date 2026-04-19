Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,059,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,198,000 after buying an additional 329,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,223,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,722,000 after buying an additional 281,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,942,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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