Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. 2,838,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session's volume of 3,886,822 shares.The stock last traded at $4.6150 and had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.50.

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Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,649 shares of the company's stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 159,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984,760 shares of the company's stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 2,433,610 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 263,122 shares of the company's stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 661,918 shares of the company's stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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