Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price target on Vertex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.53.

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Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vertex has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Vertex's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vertex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,009 shares of the company's stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Vertex

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations: Vertex reported adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share, ahead of the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.5% year over year to approximately $204.0 million, also topping the $202.2 million consensus cited by some analysts. Vertex quarterly earnings report

Vertex reported adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share, ahead of the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.5% year over year to approximately $204.0 million, also topping the $202.2 million consensus cited by some analysts. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and profitability improved: Gross profit rose to $131.3 million, operating losses narrowed to $4.4 million, and operating cash flow reached $30.9 million. The company ended the quarter with $230.5 million in cash and equivalents. Vertex Q2 2026 financial data

Gross profit rose to $131.3 million, operating losses narrowed to $4.4 million, and operating cash flow reached $30.9 million. The company ended the quarter with $230.5 million in cash and equivalents. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increased: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $14 to $15 while retaining a “market perform” rating. The higher target reflects some confidence in Vertex’s execution, although the rating remains cautious.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $14 to $15 while retaining a “market perform” rating. The higher target reflects some confidence in Vertex’s execution, although the rating remains cautious. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying provides a supportive signal: Recent filings show substantially more insider purchases than sales over the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives. This may indicate management views the current valuation as attractive. Vertex insider trading activity

Recent filings show substantially more insider purchases than sales over the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives. This may indicate management views the current valuation as attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line: Vertex guided for 2026 revenue of $825 million to $830 million, compared with the $827.2 million analyst consensus, suggesting no major change to expectations.

Vertex guided for 2026 revenue of $825 million to $830 million, compared with the $827.2 million analyst consensus, suggesting no major change to expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q3 guidance was slightly below estimates: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $208 million to $211 million, versus the $211.6 million consensus. That modest shortfall, along with the company’s still-negative net margin, could weigh on sentiment despite the quarterly earnings beat. Vertex Q2 earnings and guidance

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc NASDAQ: VERX is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

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