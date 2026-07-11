Vertex Pharmaceuticals Bets $10 Billion on Crinetics to Build Endocrinology Powerhouse

Vertex Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: VRTX said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $85 per share in cash, a transaction Vertex executives described as a strategic expansion into specialty endocrinology.

On a conference call announcing the deal, Vertex CEO and President Dr. Reshma Kewalramani said the transaction has a total equity value of about $10 billion, or $8.8 billion net of estimated cash acquired. She said Crinetics brings two lead endocrine assets that Vertex believes could generate more than $5 billion in combined peak annual sales: PALSONIFY, an approved oral therapy for acromegaly, and atumelnant, an investigational therapy in pivotal development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH.

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“Crinetics is an excellent strategic fit for Vertex,” Kewalramani said, citing the company’s focus on serious diseases, specialty markets, well-understood biology and potentially best-in-class medicines.

PALSONIFY Seen as Blockbuster Opportunity

Kewalramani said PALSONIFY is the first and only once-daily oral therapy for adults with acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder caused by excess growth hormone. She said the drug was launched in the U.S. in October 2025 and was more recently approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Vertex executives emphasized that many patients with acromegaly continue to need lifelong medical therapy after surgery. Kewalramani said current injectable somatostatin receptor ligands can be inconvenient, painful and associated with low patient compliance.

In Phase 3 data discussed on the call, Kewalramani said 83% of patients switching from injectable therapies maintained IGF-1 levels within the normal range on PALSONIFY, compared with 4% on placebo. In a separate study that included treatment-naive patients and others who had stopped prior treatment, 56% of PALSONIFY-treated patients achieved IGF-1 normalization, compared with 5% on placebo.

Duncan McKechnie, Vertex’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said PALSONIFY generated $10.3 million in net product revenue in the first quarter of 2026, based on data previously disclosed by Crinetics. He said the product achieved a 40% to 50% share of new-to-brand prescriptions in its second quarter of launch, with uptake across pituitary centers and community endocrinologists.

McKechnie said payer coverage currently stands at 60% through formal coverage or medical exceptions, and Crinetics has indicated it is on track to reach 75% coverage by the third quarter of 2026.

Atumelnant Positioned for CAH and Cushing’s Syndrome

Vertex also highlighted atumelnant, a once-daily oral ACTH receptor antagonist currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 CAH study. Kewalramani said classic CAH affects about 17,000 people in the U.S. and more than 15,000 outside the U.S.

She said patients with CAH require lifelong glucocorticoid therapy, often at high doses, to manage androgen excess. That creates what Vertex described as a dual burden: androgen-related complications and the long-term consequences of supraphysiologic glucocorticoid exposure.

McKechnie said Phase 2 data from the TouCAHn study showed a 67% reduction from baseline in mean A4 androgen levels, even as glucocorticoid dosing was tapered. He said 87% of patients achieved physiologic glucocorticoid dosing while A4 reduction was maintained.

“We believe atumelnant achieves the previously unattainable holy grail of CAH management,” McKechnie said, describing the ability to normalize androgen levels while allowing physiologic glucocorticoid dosing.

Kewalramani also pointed to potential use in ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome, where atumelnant is in Phase 2 development. She said early study data showed rapid lowering of urine-free cortisol, including normalization in five of six patients in an 80 mg cohort while on physiologic glucocorticoid doses.

Financial Terms and Closing Timeline

Charles Wagner, Vertex’s executive vice president and chief operating and financial officer, said Vertex expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and debt supported by $4.5 billion of fully committed bridge financing.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Crinetics shareholders and regulatory approvals. Vertex currently expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Wagner said the acquisition is expected to have a modest impact on 2026 revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses, assuming the anticipated closing timeline. Vertex plans to provide updated 2026 guidance at closing. He added that the transaction is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP operating income in 2029.

Wagner said endocrinology will become Vertex’s fifth disease-area pillar, alongside cystic fibrosis, heme, acute pain and renal disease. He cited Vertex’s current marketed and pipeline products, including ALYFTREK, TRIKAFTA, CASGEVY, JOURNAVX and povetacicept, while saying Crinetics adds an on-market endocrine product and a pivotal-stage program.

Executives Address Deal Premium and Development Risks

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, analysts asked about the transaction price, the peak sales outlook and safety considerations for atumelnant.

In response to a question from Michael Yee of UBS about the acquisition premium, Wagner said Vertex sees “a lot of intrinsic value” in Crinetics, pointing to the potential for best-in-class products and more than $5 billion in peak sales. He said the valuation was roughly 2 times peak sales, which he described as in line with other deals involving high-quality commercial or near-commercial assets.

Asked about liver safety for atumelnant, Kewalramani said Vertex reviewed the available data across CAH and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. She said the company saw a handful of minor liver function test elevations, with no cases involving both liver function tests and bilirubin, and that most resolved without intervention while patients continued therapy.

Vertex executives said they do not expect the acquisition to change the company’s capital allocation strategy, which remains focused on internal and external innovation. Kewalramani said the timing of the deal reflects the availability of the company, the maturity of the data and Vertex’s view that it can support PALSONIFY’s global launch and prepare for atumelnant’s potential commercialization.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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