Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.48.

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Vertiv Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $303.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 554.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products.

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance.

Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains.

Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains. Neutral Sentiment: Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst.

Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap said VRT dipped more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting short-term volatility even as the longer-term growth story remains intact.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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