Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Robert W. Baird

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

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Vertiv Trading Down 3.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $293.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.44 and a 200-day moving average of $269.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after acquiring an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock worth $455,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an Outperform rating and a $370 price target , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Vertiv (VRT) Stock: Baird Initiates Coverage With $370 Price Target and Outperform Rating

Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an rating and a , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Vertiv rated outperform in new coverage at Baird on data center demand

Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from $435 to $418 , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a Moderate Buy view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration.

Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure after recent gains, and RBC’s reduced price target may have added to caution even though the firm stayed bullish on the name.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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