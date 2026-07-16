Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $418.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $287.53 and last traded at $293.9380. 5,002,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,826,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.57.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.37. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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