Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.5% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $296.45 and last traded at $300.4870. 5,869,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,998,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.42.

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Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.87 and a 200-day moving average of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock worth $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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