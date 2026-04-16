Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 2.4% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $292.67 and last traded at $294.0030. Approximately 4,810,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,394,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.16.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv's revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here