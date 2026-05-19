Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 5.1% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $314.34 and last traded at $322.2550. Approximately 9,007,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,058,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 5.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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