Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $5.2032 billion for the quarter.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts expect Vestas Wind Systems AS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VWDRY

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S OTCMKTS: VWDRY is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project's lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas' product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

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