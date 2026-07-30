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Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Vesuvius logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First-half results were resilient but broadly flat: Constant-currency revenue increased 1.5% to offset lower volumes, while trading profit held at £74 million and EPS declined 0.7% to GBX 16.30.
  • Steel Division issues cut profit by approximately £8 million, due to supplier problems, maintenance and staffing gaps in the U.S., and difficulties ramping up the Vizag plant in India. Management expects improvements by year-end, though recovering lost market share may take longer.
  • Management remains cautiously optimistic for the full year, forecasting trading profit slightly above 2025 levels. Strong Foundry performance, cost savings and improved free cash flow supported the outlook, while higher planned capital expenditure of £75–80 million may limit deleveraging.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vesuvius.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 16.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vesuvius had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vesuvius' conference call:

  • First-half performance was resilient but broadly flat. Revenue rose 1.5% on a constant-currency basis to offset a volume decline, while trading profit remained at £74 million and EPS fell 0.7%.
  • Operational problems in the Steel Division—including supplier quality issues, deficient maintenance and staffing gaps in the U.S., plus ramp-up difficulties at the Vizag plant in India—reduced first-half trading profit by about £8 million. Management expects these issues to be resolved by year-end, but market share recovery may take time, particularly in Advanced Refractories.
  • Management expects full-year trading profit to be slightly ahead of 2025 on a constant-currency basis, supported by structural steel-market growth outside China, improving European demand from the fourth quarter, pricing gains and the recovery of lost volumes.
  • The Foundry Division delivered strong growth, with revenue up 8.7% and trading profit up 32.7%; the MMS acquisition is integrating ahead of expectations, generating £4 million of first-half profit versus £6 million annualized at acquisition and with further synergies planned.
  • Cash generation improved substantially, with free cash flow of £27.5 million versus an outflow of £13.2 million a year earlier, while working-capital intensity and leverage declined. The company also delivered £7.4 million of recurring cost savings and maintained its interim dividend at 7.1 pence per share, although higher 2026 capital expenditure guidance of £75–80 million will temper deleveraging.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 364.80. 1,744,750 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 346.60 and a one year high of GBX 507.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 452.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 446.22. The company has a market cap of £898.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSVS shares. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 525 price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 520 price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 467.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vesuvius

Vesuvius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

Read More

Earnings History for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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