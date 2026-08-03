Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Via Transportation from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $25.00 target price on Via Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Via Transportation Price Performance

Shares of VIA opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Via Transportation has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -21.82.

More Via Transportation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Via Transportation this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are reminding shareholders of the August 10, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These announcements largely repeat previously disclosed litigation rather than report a new operating development. Rosen Via deadline notice

Multiple law firms are reminding shareholders of the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These announcements largely repeat previously disclosed litigation rather than report a new operating development. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that Via’s IPO offering documents failed to disclose material growth obstacles, including declining revenue metrics and barriers in the German market. Plaintiffs claim these omissions caused investor losses after the stock’s substantial decline. Kahn Swick & Foti Via class action notice

The lawsuit alleges that Via’s IPO offering documents failed to disclose material growth obstacles, including declining revenue metrics and barriers in the German market. Plaintiffs claim these omissions caused investor losses after the stock’s substantial decline. Negative Sentiment: The repeated announcements from Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, DJS Law, SBS and other firms increase visibility around the alleged securities-law violations. Although the claims have not been proven, the litigation could create legal costs, reputational damage and potential financial exposure for Via. Robbins Geller Via deadline notice

Insider Buying and Selling at Via Transportation

In other Via Transportation news, CEO Daniel Ramot purchased 3,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,994.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,420,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,893,398. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres acquired 25,000 shares of Via Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $447,379.80. This trade represents a 460.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,904 shares of company stock valued at $467,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,965,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company's stock.

About Via Transportation

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

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