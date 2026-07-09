Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $25.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Trending Headlines about Via Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Via Transportation this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen Law, Frank R. Cruz, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, KSF, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, and Berger Montague, issued notices about a securities class action against Via Transportation related to its September 2025 IPO and alleged investor harm. Article Title

Several firms, including Rosen Law, Frank R. Cruz, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, KSF, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, and Berger Montague, issued notices about a securities class action against Via Transportation related to its September 2025 IPO and alleged investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits reportedly focus on alleged misrepresentations around growth obstacles and customer metrics, which could raise legal costs and add uncertainty around the company’s prior disclosures. Article Title

The lawsuits reportedly focus on alleged misrepresentations around growth obstacles and customer metrics, which could raise legal costs and add uncertainty around the company’s prior disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: One local transportation-related article about a city council vote on a new operator for public transportation services may be relevant to the broader transit market, but it does not appear to be a direct company-specific catalyst for VIA. Article Title

Via Transportation Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE VIA opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32. Via Transportation has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Insider Activity at Via Transportation

In related news, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,379.80. This represents a 460.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Ramot purchased 3,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,994.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,420,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,893,398. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,904 shares of company stock valued at $467,289. Company insiders own 39.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Via Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Essential Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Via Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Via Transportation by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Transportation Company Profile

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

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