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Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Viasat from “strong sell” to “hold,” while the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $84.11.
  • Viasat shares opened at $77.60, near their 52-week high of $93.03, but the company’s latest quarterly results missed expectations: adjusted EPS was a loss of $0.02 versus the expected $0.32, and revenue came in at $1.17 billion.
  • Insiders sold heavily, disposing of 442,803 shares worth approximately $28.9 million during the quarter; institutional investors nonetheless own 86.05% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Viasat has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -267.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Viasat had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.Viasat's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viasat news, Director Theresa Wise sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,000. The trade was a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 27,122 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $1,945,732.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 213,355 shares in the company, valued at $15,306,087.70. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 442,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,944,520 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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Analyst Recommendations for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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