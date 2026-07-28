Viasat (VSAT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3166) per share and revenue of $1.1997 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.34). Viasat had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 370,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -249.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Viasat has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Viasat

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other Viasat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $46,846.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,288.78. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 400,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $25,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,196 shares in the company, valued at $70,083,012.96. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,600. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 7,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Viasat by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,250 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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