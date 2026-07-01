Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.52% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.88.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.45 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.Viavi Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,603,512.36. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $84,258,000 after buying an additional 5,389,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $75,294,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,187,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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