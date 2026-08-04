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VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
VICI Properties logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Six analysts rate VICI Properties a Buy and seven rate it a Hold, giving the stock an overall “Hold” consensus and an average price target of $31.54 versus its recent price near $26.60.
  • VICI offers substantial income: The REIT pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.80 annualized, representing a yield of approximately 6.8% and a payout ratio of 69.77%.
  • Institutional ownership remains high: Hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 97.71% of VICI’s shares, while the company has a market capitalization of about $29.26 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,396,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session's volume of 9,468,793 shares.The stock last traded at $26.6040 and had previously closed at $26.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Bayban purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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