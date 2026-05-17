Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.3333.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 18,618 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $5,752,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,165. This trade represents a 50.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.35, for a total transaction of $252,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $252,280. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 748,666 shares of company stock worth $145,530,238 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $277,785,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 603,364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 171,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $86,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s recent earnings report was strong, with EPS of $0.44 beating estimates and revenue of $112.97 million topping forecasts, while revenue grew 20.2% year over year. That kind of results-driven strength has helped support investor enthusiasm for the stock. Jim Cramer on Vicor: “If You Don’t Own It, Please Be Patient”

Vicor’s recent earnings report was strong, with EPS of $0.44 beating estimates and revenue of $112.97 million topping forecasts, while revenue grew 20.2% year over year. That kind of results-driven strength has helped support investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have remained generally constructive, with recent price-target increases and multiple Buy/Strong Buy ratings suggesting expectations for continued growth in Vicor’s power-systems business. Read Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Analysts have remained generally constructive, with recent price-target increases and multiple Buy/Strong Buy ratings suggesting expectations for continued growth in Vicor’s power-systems business. Neutral Sentiment: Vicor remains a popular stock with institutional investors, and hedge-fund ownership has been expanding, which can help reinforce confidence in the long-term story. Vicor company profile and institutional trading

Vicor remains a popular stock with institutional investors, and hedge-fund ownership has been expanding, which can help reinforce confidence in the long-term story. Negative Sentiment: Multiple recent insider sales by Director Andrew D’Amico, including several transactions over the past few days, may be weighing on shares because investors often view heavy insider selling as a caution signal. Andrew D’amico insider trades

Vicor Trading Down 5.8%

Vicor stock opened at $273.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $316.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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