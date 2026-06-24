Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $7,218,800.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total transaction of $7,218,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,508,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,910,004.60. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total transaction of $6,591,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total value of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $7,905,600.00.

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Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock traded down $18.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 374,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,184. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $369.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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