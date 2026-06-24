Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D'amico Sells 1,216 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 1,216 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.77, for a total transaction of $438,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,696.32. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew D'amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.35, for a total transaction of $252,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Andrew D'amico sold 1,200 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.31, for a total transaction of $374,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $171,211.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total value of $1,899,709.68.

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $221,600.00.

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Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.13. 227,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,927. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $369.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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