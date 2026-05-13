Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D'amico Sells 565 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $171,211.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,211.95. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Andrew D'amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total value of $1,899,709.68.

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $221,600.00.

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Vicor Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VICR traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.32. 226,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $313.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s recent earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both ahead of estimates and management commentary supporting ongoing demand in data-center and AI power systems.

Vicor’s recent earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both ahead of estimates and management commentary supporting ongoing demand in data-center and AI power systems. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Vicor as a beneficiary of record data-center demand, reinforcing the bullish case around its power-conversion products. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Vicor as a beneficiary of record data-center demand, reinforcing the bullish case around its power-conversion products. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying and elevated analyst/media attention suggest traders are still focused on VICR as a momentum name, even after the latest pullback.

Heavy call-option buying and elevated analyst/media attention suggest traders are still focused on VICR as a momentum name, even after the latest pullback. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on May 11, including VP Kemble Morrison, General Manager Michael McNamara, and CAO Quentin Fendelet, which may have raised concerns that the stock had run too far too fast.

Multiple insiders sold shares on May 11, including VP Kemble Morrison, General Manager Michael McNamara, and CAO Quentin Fendelet, which may have raised concerns that the stock had run too far too fast. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary suggests the decline is being driven by post-rally profit-taking and sensitivity to insider-sale headlines rather than a new fundamental problem, but that still weighs on near-term sentiment.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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