Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 8.4% - Here's Why

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $287.75 and last traded at $285.3580. Approximately 82,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 840,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.16.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Stock Up 8.1%

The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,895,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,718,620,338.90. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,460 shares of company stock worth $145,214,062. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $277,785,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vicor by 39.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 603,364 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vicor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $86,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vicor by 1,542.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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