Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VSXY. Wall Street Zen lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.70.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSXY traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $89.19. 986,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,902. The company's 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $90.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,202,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,249,045.49. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,701,080 shares of company stock valued at $141,129,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSXY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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