Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $94.8960, with a volume of 33209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.98.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 25.79%.Victory Capital's revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Victory Capital's payout ratio is 45.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,294 shares of the company's stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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