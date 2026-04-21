Vijay Thakrar Purchases 25,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU - Get Free Report) insider Vijay Thakrar bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 per share, for a total transaction of £60,000.

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The Alumasc Group Price Performance

Shares of ALU opened at GBX 254.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.94. The Alumasc Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Alumasc Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities analysts predict that The Alumasc Group plc will post 29.3908629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions. Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered. Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction) Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

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