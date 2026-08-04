Vinci Compass Investments (VINP) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Vinci Compass Investments to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $56.1230 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 5,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vinci Compass Investments has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Insider Transactions at Vinci Compass Investments

In other news, insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $122,079.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 989,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,756.23. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $36,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,062,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,366.66. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 275,368 shares of company stock worth $2,822,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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