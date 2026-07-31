Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 276,850 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the June 30th total of 168,278 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Viomi Technology alerts: Sign Up

Viomi Technology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIOT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on VIOT

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 369,616 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,810 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company's stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. NASDAQ: VIOT is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi's offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viomi Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viomi Technology wasn't on the list.

While Viomi Technology currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here