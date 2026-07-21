Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.6833.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group set a $18.50 target price on Vipshop and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Vipshop by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vipshop by 8,472.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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