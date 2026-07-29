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Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Virgin Galactic logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Virgin Galactic is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 5, 2026. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.60 per share and revenue of approximately $127,000; the earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • The company reported a Q1 loss of $0.81 per share, better than estimates, but remains deeply unprofitable, with a negative net margin of 19,781.30%. Analysts expect full-year and next-year losses of approximately $3 and $1 per share, respectively.
  • SPCE shares opened at $2.48, well below their 52-week high of $8.90, while analyst sentiment remains mixed: the consensus rating is “Hold” with an average price target of $3.43.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $0.1270 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a negative net margin of 19,781.30%.The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SPCE opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana S. Strandberg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 70,930 shares in the company, valued at $176,615.70. This trade represents a 39.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 61.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,608 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Virgin Galactic to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Virgin Galactic from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Virgin Galactic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc NYSE: SPCE is a commercial spaceflight company developing and operating spacecraft for private individuals and research customers. The firm's primary business is suborbital human spaceflight, offering passengers a brief trip to the edge of space aboard its reusable spaceplane. In parallel, the company is building out infrastructure and support services for suborbital payload deployments and microgravity research missions.

The core flight system consists of a carrier aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, which lifts the spaceplane SpaceShipTwo to high altitude before release.

Read More

Earnings History for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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