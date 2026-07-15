Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.67.

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Virtu Financial Stock Down 7.7%

NYSE:VIRT opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.58. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,377,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 516,366 shares of the company's stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,437 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 323.6% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 80,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,318,000 after buying an additional 176,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company's stock.

More Virtu Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Virtu Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Virtu reported second-quarter EPS of $1.82 , well ahead of expectations, with revenue of $718 million , a net margin of 14.17% , and return on equity of 51.63% . The results reinforce the company’s ability to generate strong profits in a volatile trading environment.

Virtu reported second-quarter EPS of , well ahead of expectations, with revenue of , a net margin of , and return on equity of . The results reinforce the company’s ability to generate strong profits in a volatile trading environment. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $1.82 , above the consensus estimate of $1.47 , signaling management expects the earnings strength to continue. Article Title

The company also raised its second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to , above the consensus estimate of , signaling management expects the earnings strength to continue. Neutral Sentiment: Virtu announced it is marketing an additional $400 million in first-lien term loans, which would increase total term debt to $1.93 billion . The refinancing/borrowing move appears tied to capital structure management, but it may also raise investor focus on leverage.

Virtu announced it is marketing an additional in first-lien term loans, which would increase total term debt to . The refinancing/borrowing move appears tied to capital structure management, but it may also raise investor focus on leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary from analysts and earnings-preview coverage highlighted Virtu’s history of beating estimates and noted a moderate buy consensus, which supports the bullish earnings narrative but is not a direct catalyst on its own.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

Further Reading

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