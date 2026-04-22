Virtu Financial (VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $556.3810 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.73. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $969.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Virtu Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VIRT opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 28,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,104,727.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,524,477.54. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Molluso sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,624.80. This represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,458,644. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Zacks Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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