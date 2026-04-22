Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk Sells 24,990 Shares

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 24,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $165,433.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,422,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,275,308.24. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 112,563 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $783,438.48.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $57,243.22.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $52,384.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $43,164.59.

On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $23,705.14.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $50,568.49.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $40,510.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $25,454.10.

On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,083.88.

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Virtuix Stock Down 21.3%

VTIX stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 681,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,934. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.57.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Virtuix in a research report on Monday. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on Virtuix

About Virtuix

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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