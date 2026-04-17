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Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) CEO Sells $57,243.22 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026

Key Points

  • Virtuix CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 52,758 shares between April 6–16 for a combined total of about $329,114.22 (including 9,323 shares on April 16 for $57,243.22), trimming his holding by 0.21% to 4,447,242 shares valued at roughly $27.3 million.
  • Virtuix stock recently traded around $6.17 (50‑day average $6.52) after reporting quarterly EPS of $(0.09) on $0.96M revenue, and the analyst consensus is a "Hold" amid mixed notes including a recent downgrade to "Sell" from one firm and a "Hold" from Zacks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $57,243.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,447,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,306,065.88. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $52,384.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $43,164.59.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $23,705.14.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $50,568.49.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $40,510.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $25,454.10.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,083.88.

Virtuix Stock Performance

Shares of Virtuix stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 226,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,724. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.52. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTIX. Wall Street Zen cut Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research raised Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Virtuix has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTIX

About Virtuix

(Get Free Report)

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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