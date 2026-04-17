Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) CEO Sells $57,243.22 in Stock

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $57,243.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,447,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,306,065.88. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $52,384.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $43,164.59.

On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $23,705.14.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $50,568.49.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $40,510.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $25,454.10.

On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,083.88.

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Virtuix Stock Performance

Shares of Virtuix stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 226,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,724. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.52. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTIX. Wall Street Zen cut Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research raised Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Virtuix has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTIX

About Virtuix

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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