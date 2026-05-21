Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.6667.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 6,929 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,592 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 22.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of V opened at $331.18 on Thursday. Visa has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $312.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.46.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Visa and Trip.com Group Ink Strategic Collaboration, Enabling Consumers to Chase Their Passions Through Travel

Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Positive Sentiment: Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Visa launches 'Agentic Ready' programme in UAE

Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Visa Threats Report: As Network Security Strengthens, Criminals Accelerate Shift to AI-Enabled Social Engineering

Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Positive Sentiment: Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Visa Canada Brings Visa Street Soccer Park to Toronto

Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts.

Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent market chatter about Berkshire Hathaway fully exiting Visa in Q1 2026 may weigh on sentiment, although the stake sale is old news and does not change Visa’s operating outlook.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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