Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.7826.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:V opened at $321.98 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $363.01. The business's 50-day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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