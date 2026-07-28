Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%.

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Visa Trading Up 1.1%

V traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,834,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,233. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $338.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.18. The company has a market cap of $657.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Visa has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cost-cutting plan supports profitability: Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily across technology and product teams. Investors appear focused on the potential for lower operating expenses and improved efficiency after years of rapid hiring. Reuters article

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily across technology and product teams. Investors appear focused on the potential for lower operating expenses and improved efficiency after years of rapid hiring. Positive Sentiment: Reinvestment in growth areas: Management intends to redirect capital toward consumer payments, commercial and money-movement services, value-added offerings, stablecoins and business-to-business products. The restructuring also reflects Visa’s effort to use artificial intelligence to reshape how work is performed, which could improve productivity over time. PYMNTS article

Management intends to redirect capital toward consumer payments, commercial and money-movement services, value-added offerings, stablecoins and business-to-business products. The restructuring also reflects Visa’s effort to use artificial intelligence to reshape how work is performed, which could improve productivity over time. Positive Sentiment: Additional payments reach: X Money’s broader rollout includes Visa-branded debit cards, giving Visa exposure to a new embedded-finance platform and potentially expanding transaction volume if the service gains adoption. Cointelegraph article

X Money’s broader rollout includes Visa-branded debit cards, giving Visa exposure to a new embedded-finance platform and potentially expanding transaction volume if the service gains adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Visa is scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell. Investors will look for evidence that payment volumes, revenue growth and forward guidance can offset concerns about a tougher payments market. Visa’s previous reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. Barron’s article

Visa is scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell. Investors will look for evidence that payment volumes, revenue growth and forward guidance can offset concerns about a tougher payments market. Visa’s previous reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. Negative Sentiment: Execution and workforce risks remain: A reduction of this size could disrupt product development or employee morale, while the emphasis on AI and restructuring signals that Visa is responding to changing competitive and industry conditions. The earnings report and management commentary will clarify whether the cuts are primarily proactive or reflect slowing growth.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after buying an additional 626,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $14,411,480,000 after purchasing an additional 716,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835,336 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,359,291,000 after buying an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,381,943 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,693,184,000 after buying an additional 190,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,580,867 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,412,235,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $399.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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