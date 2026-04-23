Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.25.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $311.05 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $564.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $310.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.58.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after buying an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here