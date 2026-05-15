Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

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Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,813.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The company had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

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About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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