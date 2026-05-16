Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of VPG opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.47. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,005 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,904,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,012,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 941,622 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vishay Precision Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Precision Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: VPG reported fiscal Q1 2026 results with orders topping $100 million and revenue rising both sequentially and year over year, signaling improving demand and execution. Article Title

VPG reported fiscal Q1 2026 results with orders topping $100 million and revenue rising both sequentially and year over year, signaling improving demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings forecasts for VPG, including higher estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods, which suggests analysts see better profitability ahead.

Sidoti raised multiple earnings forecasts for VPG, including higher estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods, which suggests analysts see better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary points to renewed confidence and a strong post-earnings move, helping momentum investors view the stock more favorably. Article Title

Market commentary points to renewed confidence and a strong post-earnings move, helping momentum investors view the stock more favorably. Positive Sentiment: VPG is up sharply over the past week, and a Zacks note highlighted the stock’s recent momentum, which may be drawing additional trader interest. Article Title

VPG is up sharply over the past week, and a Zacks note highlighted the stock’s recent momentum, which may be drawing additional trader interest. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage from Yahoo Finance also said analysts are boosting estimates after the earnings report, reinforcing the positive narrative around VPG. Article Title

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

Further Reading

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