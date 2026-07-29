Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $87.4370 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts: Sign Up

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $84.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of VPG opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VPG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vishay Precision Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vishay Precision Group wasn't on the list.

While Vishay Precision Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here