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Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Vista Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Vista Energy (VIST) from a "hold" to a Strong-Buy, joining other recent upgrades and initiations from Bank of America, UBS and Weiss that leave the stock with a consensus Buy rating.
  • Shares opened at $73.17 (up ~1.7%), the company has a market cap of $7.63B and a P/E of 10.95, while analysts' consensus price target is about $68.55 (Bank of America is the most bullish at $88).
  • Recent quarter showed a mixed picture: EPS missed at $0.49 vs. $1.12 expected while revenue beat at $719.1M, and institutional ownership is high (~63.8%) with several funds increasing positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vista Energy.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIST. Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $73.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.72. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 301,667 shares of the company's stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 225,345 shares of the company's stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,984,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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