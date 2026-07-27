Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.50, but opened at $66.89. Vista Energy shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 67,933 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.77). Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DV Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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