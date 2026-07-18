Go Pro
→ Print this before your next trade (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Vistance Networks logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vistance Networks shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $12.37 and last seen near $12.13 on heavy volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with four analysts rating the stock Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.34 EPS versus $0.17 expected, while revenue rose 21.6% year over year to $471.8 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.37. Vistance Networks shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 5,473,754 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VISN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistance Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Vistance Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Vistance Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistance Networks has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. Vistance Networks had a negative return on equity of 136.98% and a net margin of 175.01%.The company's revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistance Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistance Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share.

Vistance Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vistance Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Vistance Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistance Networks wasn't on the list.

While Vistance Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines