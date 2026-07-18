Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.37. Vistance Networks shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 5,473,754 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VISN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistance Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Vistance Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Vistance Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistance Networks has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. Vistance Networks had a negative return on equity of 136.98% and a net margin of 175.01%.The company's revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistance Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistance Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share.

Vistance Networks Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

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