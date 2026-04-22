Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,620,888.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 72.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VC opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. Visteon has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.88. Visteon had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $920.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Visteon's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Visteon's payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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