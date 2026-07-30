Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a 0.4% increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Vistra has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $11.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $142.79 on Thursday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $212 from $208 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The bullish view provides a counterweight to the recent selloff. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target

implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The bullish view provides a counterweight to the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also assigned Vistra a “buy” rating, while recent comparisons have highlighted the company’s stronger return on equity, margins and earnings momentum versus peers such as NRG Energy and RWE. Vistra Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs also assigned Vistra a “buy” rating, while recent comparisons have highlighted the company’s stronger return on equity, margins and earnings momentum versus peers such as NRG Energy and RWE. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution signals continued shareholder returns, though its yield is modest. Vistra Declares Dividend

Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution signals continued shareholder returns, though its yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity and discussion of rising power demand from data centers indicate investor interest in Vistra’s growth outlook, but these are sentiment indicators rather than changes to fundamentals.

Unusually high call-option activity and discussion of rising power demand from data centers indicate investor interest in Vistra’s growth outlook, but these are sentiment indicators rather than changes to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades, including a pessimistic forecast from TD Cowen, have triggered a sharp decline in the shares and appear to be the main reason for the current weakness. Vistra Shares Down After Analyst Downgrade

Recent analyst downgrades, including a pessimistic forecast from TD Cowen, have triggered a sharp decline in the shares and appear to be the main reason for the current weakness. Negative Sentiment: New York limits affecting data-center development create uncertainty about the pace of future electricity demand. Valuation remains mixed after Vistra’s powerful long-term rally, reducing the margin of safety for investors.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here